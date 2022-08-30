 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union shred-a-thon shreds 100,080 pounds

  • Updated
A recent Redwood Credit Union shred-a-thon resulted in the shredding of 100,080 pounds of paper. 

This summer, more than 2,700 residents in Napa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino and Sonoma counties took action to protect themselves from fraud and identity theft by bringing old financial records and other paperwork to Redwood Credit Union’s free shred-a-thons, according to a news release. 

Shred-It trucks were on hand for each event to help communities safely dispose of and recycle 100,080 pounds of documents. Conservation Corps of the North Bay collected more than 24,300 pounds of e-waste, including old televisions, printers, monitors, computers and other personal electronics for secure recycling.

Attendees had an opportunity to donate to a local nonprofit. In total, the events raised more than $7,700 to support Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center in Napa, Lake County Child Care Planning Council, SchoolsRule Marin, Plowshares in Mendocino and Redwood Empire Food Bank in Sonoma.

Info: redwoodcu.org

Breaking News