Napa biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union to host free Shred-a-Thon June 4

Redwood Credit Union with host its annual free document shredding event on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at the county of Napa Sullivan Lot (between Fourth and Coombs streets).

The Shred-a-Thon event will feature free document shredding provided by Shred-It.

“Shredding sensitive documents is an important first step to protecting oneself from identity theft,” said Mario Gutierrez, RCU’s Napa branch experience manager.

Attendees may bring up to three standard-sized boxes of confidential documents for shredding, such as old financial statements, canceled checks and credit card offers.

Monetary donations will be accepted at the event to benefit Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center of Napa.