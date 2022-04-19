Napa biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union welcomes new community programs manager

Redwood Credit Union has hired Kate Harkin as community programs manager, said a news release.

Harkin will be responsible for ensuring successful financial wellness and community programs to support the counties RCU serves, including Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Lake, Mendocino, and San Francisco. Harkin will also lead RCU’s team "in developing strong relationships with local nonprofits and community leaders," said the release.

“Our team loves volunteering in the community, so we're all happy to see more hands-on opportunities and events coming back,” said Matt Martin, vice president of community and government relations.

Harkin came to RCU from Vantage Aging. She also worked as a Peace Corps volunteer in rural Thailand.

She has a bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology from Ohio State University and a master’s degree in organizational development and analysis from Case Western Reserve University.