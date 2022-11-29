Napa biz buzz: Shackford’s Kitchen reopens in downtown Napa

FOR THE REGISTER
Shackford’s Kitchen has found a new home at 1300 Main St.
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is operating under new ownership as of this past Friday.
"The new culinary center will continue to carry some of our bestsellers while expanding our product line to include a curated selection of new products not available at a big box retailer," said a news release.
The pantry at Shackford's "offers a delicious selection of evolving international and domestic food items."
Shackford’s, downtown Napa’s beloved kitchen and cooking store, has been sold to a new owner.
The biggest addition is a new 400 square foot commercial grade kitchen for hosting cooking classes, product demos, and private events such as corporate dinners, wine pairings and more.
Napa's Shackford's kitchen store is closing its retail shop and moving online.
Shackford's Kitchen Store and More was previously located at 1350 Main St., just doors from the new location.
Info:
ShackfordsNapaValley.com, currently open Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Photos: Napa's Shackford's kitchen store, then and now
John Shackford
John Shackford is the owner and founder of Shackford’s Kitchen Store, which he has operated in downtown Napa for 41 years.
J.L. Sousa, Register
City, county prepare as storms near
Tom Shackford stacks the back of his truck with sandbags for a delivery to Shackford’s Kitchen Store and Nor-Mar Fabrics and Gifts. Shackford and his friends filled up sandbags for the third year in a row to protect his grandfather’s store on Main St. Jorgen Gulliksen/Register
JORGEN GULLIKSEN
Napa Earthquake
Merchandise is tossed inside of Shackford's Kitchen Store following a 6.0 earthquake which struck Napa at 3:20 a.m. causing major damage to a number of downtown buildings.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Shackford’s Kitchen
Shackford’s Kitchen has found a new home at 1300 Main St. in Napa.
Submitted photo
Shackford’s Kitchen
Submitted photo
Shackford’s Kitchen
Submitted photo
Shackford’s Kitchen
Submitted photo
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is located at 1350 Main St. near downtown Napa. This retail location will close, but the store will continue online.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
A vintage display at Napa's Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
A vintage cash register at Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More in Napa. For years, receipts were handwritten.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Patrick Merkley of Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More
Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More owner Patrick Merkley at the Napa store. The longtime business will close its brick and mortar shop on Nov. 30 but open an online store.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Shackfords
Co-owner Patrick Merkley is installing a new kitchen at At Shackford's Kitchen Store, which includes this commercial prep table once used at Anette's Chocolates.
Marty Orgel photo
Patrick Merkley
Franny Hancock, left, is the daughter of Patrick Merkley, who recently took ownership of Shackford's Kitchen Store in downtown Napa. She works with customer service sales associate Gillian Roberts with new equipment.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Patrick Merkley
Customers pay for purchases at Shackford's Kitchen Store in downtown Napa, which Patrick Merkley recently purchased.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Patrick Merkley
Patrick Merkley, who recently took ownership of Shackford's Kitchen Store in downtown Napa, helps a customer find the perfect frying pan on Monday afternoon.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Shackford's Kitchen Store
John Shackford, left, is selling Shackford's Kitchen Store to Patrick Merkley who promises to retain the establishment's character.
J.L. Sousa, Register
Shackford's Kitchen Store
Cookie jars on a shelf at Shackford's Kitchen Store which will change ownership in mid-October.
J.L. Sousa, Register
