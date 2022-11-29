Napa biz buzz: Shackford’s Kitchen reopens in downtown Napa

Shackford’s Kitchen has found a new home at 1300 Main St.

Changing of the guard at Shackford’s in Napa Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More is operating under new ownership as of this past Friday.

"The new culinary center will continue to carry some of our bestsellers while expanding our product line to include a curated selection of new products not available at a big box retailer," said a news release.

The pantry at Shackford's "offers a delicious selection of evolving international and domestic food items."

The biggest addition is a new 400 square foot commercial grade kitchen for hosting cooking classes, product demos, and private events such as corporate dinners, wine pairings and more.

Shackford's Kitchen Store and More was previously located at 1350 Main St., just doors from the new location.

Info: ShackfordsNapaValley.com, currently open Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.