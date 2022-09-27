Napa biz buzz: Shamsnia joins Adventist Health physicians network

Dr. Lily Shamsnia, board-certified gynecologist, has joined Adventist Health, according to a news release.
“Shamsnia is highly skilled and trained in the latest minimally invasive gynecological treatments,” the release said.
Shamsnia earned her medical degree at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She then completed her residency at Tulane University in New Orleans and a fellowship in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. She is a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists and the Society of Gynecologic Surgeons.
“I strive to provide individualized treatments tailored to the specific needs of my patients,” Shamsnia said when asked about her practicing philosophy.
Shamsnia will be seeing patients in Napa, St. Helena and Hidden Valley Lake.
Info: AdventistHealth.org