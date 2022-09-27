Napa biz buzz: Shamsnia joins Adventist Health physicians network

Shamsnia earned her medical degree at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She then completed her residency at Tulane University in New Orleans and a fellowship in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. She is a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists and the Society of Gynecologic Surgeons.