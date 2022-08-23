Napa biz buzz: Silva Plumbing named small business of the year

Steve Silva Plumbing has been named Small Business of the Year for California Senate District 3 by state Sen. Bill Dodd.

“Steve’s commitment to our community is remarkable, and I am honored to recognize him for his years of service,” said Dodd, who presented a formal resolution to Steve and Kathy Silva recently in Sacramento.

“He came through for us during the pandemic just as he has always done. I admire the way he built his company from the ground up, weathered tough economic times and still manages to give back.”

“We are honored to be recognized for our work by Sen. Bill Dodd,” Steve Silva said. “Our company strives to provide the utmost in quality plumbing service to our Napa community, and we are grateful to all of our customers for their support for nearly 40 years.”

Silva became a journeyman plumber after he graduated from Justin-Siena High School in 1971, working for several local contractors before starting his own business out of his home garage in 1983. His business quickly grew.

In 1985, Silva moved to a small commercial shop on Third Street and hired more plumbers to keep up with demand. Six years later, he realized his dream to own a plumbing showroom where he could display working plumbing fixtures and appliances, opening his Enterprise Way store in 1991.

The 1,200-square-foot showroom closed due to internet competition in 2018 but Steve Silva Plumbing Inc. remains at the same location, where he employs a staff of 25. He kept a majority of his team working through the pandemic. Kathy Silva was bookkeeper for the family business for 26 years before retiring in 2011.

The Silvas are passionate about supporting their community. Steve Silva has served on the Justin-Siena and St. Apollinaris school boards, as well as Collabria Care. He donates pipe and other plumbing materials for use by high school vocational programs and installs free toilets and drinking fountains on local campuses.

Said his wife Kathy Silva, “let’s put it this way, he never says no. He is passionate for sure.”

In addition, the Silvas have sponsored a local Little League team for 25 years.