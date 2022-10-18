 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Silverado Resort and Spa names Coleen Reardon as new director of marketing

Coleen Reardon

Silverado Resort and Spa named Coleen Reardon as its new director of marketing. Prior to joining Silverado Resort, Reardon was with Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

According to Todd Shallan, vice president and managing director of Silverado Resort and Spa, Reardon oversees all marketing initiatives including branding, strategic planning, sponsorships, public relations, social media, content creation, web, digital and mobile platforms. 

“We are thrilled to have Coleen join our team,” said Shallan. “Her expertise will be invaluable as we focus on enhancing this landmark property and positioning it as Napa Valley’s premier destination with dynamic programming, innovative technology and fresh design.”

Prior to joining the team at Silverado Resort and Spa, Reardon was Deer Valley Resort’s vice president of marketing. She worked at Deer Valley for 28 years, climbing the corporate ranks from communications manager to vice president of marketing — a role in which, in addition to marketing initiatives, she oversaw the resort’s events department, monitoring coordination and production when Deer Valley was a venue for the 2002 Olympic Winter Games.

Info: silveradoresort.com

