Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is now hiring workers in both Vallejo and Concord, said a news release.
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and Hurricane Harbor Concord are hiring for a number of positions in food service, ride operations, lifeguarding, retail, warehousing, janitorial, maintenance, security, and many more. Applicants may apply online at SixFlagsJobs.com, where they can be interviewed one day, and start paid training the next.
In addition to online application, an in-person job fair event will be held at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom on March 10 from 12 to 7 p.m. Applicants will have the opportunity to talk to park representatives about positions they have interest in as both parks look to hire for over 1,000 positions between Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo and Hurricane Harbor in Concord.
Info: SixFlagsJobs.com
