 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: Six Flags now hiring

  • Updated
A group of lions at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

African lions at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo. After a year-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park is now open for both rides and animal experiences.

 Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is hosting National Hiring Week, from April 23 to May 1, said a news release. 

The parks are hiring for a number of positions in food service, ride operations, lifeguarding, retail, warehousing, janitorial, maintenance, security and more.

Applicants may apply online at SixFlagsJobs.com, where they can be interviewed one day, and start paid training the next. New members to the Six Flags team receive a Team Six Pass, with unlimited visits to the parks for themselves, along with an allotment of free tickets for family and friends.

In addition to an online application, an in-person job fair event will be held at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom on Friday, April 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Info: SixFlagsJobs.com 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter stockholders would get 'dream' price with Musk bid, says analyst

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News