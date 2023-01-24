 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Techel announces retirement from Leadership Napa Valley

Jill Techel, program director of Leadership Napa Valley, announced that she will retire in June.

She has served as program director for more than 25 years, beginning with Class 10, said a news release.

“I have loved getting to see the next generation of leaders come through the program and grow and share their love and commitment to the Napa Valley,” said Techel. “It was a perfect job.”

“As one of the individuals fortunate enough to have experienced Leadership Napa Valley under Jill’s exceptional leadership, I am grateful for her unwavering dedication to our organization,” said Molly Rattigan, president of the board of directors.

Techel’s retirement will be celebrated along with the graduation of Class 35, her final Leadership Napa Valley cohort, on June 2.

The recruitment process for a new program director will start in February. Those interested should email info@leadershipnapavalley.org.

Jill Techel

Jill Techel

 Register filo photo

