Napa biz buzz: The Doctors Company names Mahoney to board of governors

The Doctors Company, a national physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, announced the appointment of Megan Mahoney, MD, MBA, to its board of governors.

Dr. Mahoney is chief of staff for Stanford Health Care and professor of medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Mahoney to our board,” said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group.

“I am excited to bring my background in developing transformative approaches to proactive and personalized team-based care that empowers patients, healthcare providers, and communities to this organization dedicated to innovation,” said Mahoney.

Mahoney earned her MD at the University of California, San Francisco, and her MBA at Brandeis University. She received her undergraduate degree in molecular and cellular biology from the University of California, Berkeley.

Info: thedoctors.com

