Napa biz buzz: The Meritage & Vista Collina Resorts host job fair March 16 and 30, offer gas reimbursement

The Meritage & Vista Collina Resorts in south Napa will host a job fair on March 16 and March 30 at the Fountain Courtyard at The Meritage Resort from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa.

Interviews will be held with human resources and outlet managers. Departments with open positions – including full-time, part-time, and seasonal summer/winter jobs – include sales; events; finance; spa; front desk; housekeeping; engineering; culinary; banquets; pool; bar and restaurant, cafe, and deli.

As an added incentive, the Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort will offer job candidates gasoline reimbursement for the first three months of employment, said a news release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.