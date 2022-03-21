 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: The Meritage & Vista Collina Resorts host job fair March 30, offer gas reimbursement

Napa’s Meritage and Vista Collina resorts

Napa’s Meritage and Vista Collina resorts are for sale for an undisclosed price. The resorts total 467 rooms over 36 acres. Together the two resorts are one of Napa's largest resort properties. 

  

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

The Meritage & Vista Collina Resorts in south Napa will host a job fair on Wed. March 30 at the Fountain Courtyard at The Meritage Resort from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. 

Interviews will be held with human resources and outlet managers. Departments with open positions — including full-time, part-time, and seasonal summer/winter jobs — include sales; events; finance; spa; front desk; housekeeping; engineering; culinary; banquets; pool; bar and restaurant, cafe, and deli.

As an added incentive, the Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort will offer job candidates gasoline reimbursement for the first three months of employment, said a news release. 

Info: Meritage Resort & Spa’s LinkedInVista Collina Resort’s LinkedInMeritageResort.com, VistaCollinaResort.com.

