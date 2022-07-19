Napa biz buzz: Three promoted at Redwood Credit Union HR department

Redwood Credit Union has restructured its human resources department, promoting three employees to lead teams in supporting employees as the credit union grows and expands in Napa, according to a news release.

Kashi Moore-Stallworth has been promoted to vice president of human resources.

Moore-Stallworth joined RCU in early 2021 as HR manager, bringing more than 20 years of progressive human resources experience. Since joining RCU, "she has been instrumental in helping build a team that supports employees and delivers on the promise of an excellent employee experience."

Lorielle Hess-Fiedler has been promoted to human resources manager.

Hess-Fiedler has been with RCU for more than eight years and will oversee the benefits and leave of absence programs, as well as HR systems and reporting functions. "Her passion for providing support and tools to employees has stood out to the many employees who have experienced her compassion and follow-through."

Sheila Cronin has also been promoted to human resources manager.

Cronin joined RCU in 2019 and will be responsible for employee relations, compensation, and HR compliance areas. "She came to RCU with a wealth of training and experience in HR and has been passionately advocating for employees for more than two decades."

“As we prepare to welcome more than 500 new employees in Napa, it’s critical we have support in place for both current and new employees,” said Kristina Derkos, senior vice president of people.

RCU is finishing construction on an 8-acre campus in Napa, scheduled to open later this year.

