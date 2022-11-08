 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Travis Credit Union recognized for diversity, equity, inclusion efforts

Travis Credit Union was recently recognized for its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts with an award from the Council for Inclusion in Financial Services, said a news release.

The award is given to "cross-specialty influencers, businesses, and organizations that have spearheaded initiatives to change the face of their industry by fostering diversity, facilitating an inclusive culture, and/or advocating for underrepresented groups," the release said.

Additionally, Travis Credit Union is a finalist at the Inaugural Credit Union Times LUMINARIES Awards in the category of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. This recognition is given to individuals and organizations for dynamic and inclusive ways they are driving the credit union industry forward, said the release.

Info: traviscu.org

