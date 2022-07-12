Napa biz buzz: Turner Moving & Storage awarded 'Agent of the Month'

Turner Moving & Storage was awarded Wheaton World Wide Moving Agent of the Month for June 2022.

The award is given to the top interstate agent for Wheaton World Wide Moving "that exemplifies putting customers first and the characteristics of quality, professionalism, empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and van line employees," said a news release.

“We are committed to quality service and making sure our customers and their personal belongings are taken care. We provide this service at a high professional level while making our customers feel like family,” said Randy L. Turner, CEO of Turner Moving & Storage.

Other recent awards Turner has received include the 2021 Bronze Sales award, 2021 Silver Hauling award, 2021 Excellence in Customer Loyalty award and the 2021 Spire award.

Info: turnermoving.com, 707-255-8600, 1570 Airport Blvd. Napa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.