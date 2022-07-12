 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: Turner Moving & Storage awarded 'Agent of the Month'

Randy Turner of Turner Moving & Storage.

Randy Turner of Turner Moving & Storage.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Turner Moving & Storage was awarded Wheaton World Wide Moving Agent of the Month for June 2022.

The award is given to the top interstate agent for Wheaton World Wide Moving "that exemplifies putting customers first and the characteristics of quality, professionalism, empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and van line employees," said a news release. 

“We are committed to quality service and making sure our customers and their personal belongings are taken care. We provide this service at a high professional level while making our customers feel like family,” said Randy L. Turner, CEO of Turner Moving & Storage.

Other recent awards Turner has received include the 2021 Bronze Sales award, 2021 Silver Hauling award, 2021 Excellence in Customer Loyalty award and the 2021 Spire award.

Info: turnermoving.com, 707-255-8600, 1570 Airport Blvd. Napa. 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue

Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue

Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous $44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal. The likely unraveling of the acquisition was just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms, and it may portend a titanic legal battle ahead. The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted that the board is committed to closing the transaction.

Watch Now: Related Video

US Jobs Number Tops Estimates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News