Turner Moving & Storage was named Wheaton World Wide Moving Agent of the Year at Wheaton's fourth annual Van Line Summit & Awards Gala, said a news release.

The award is given to the top interstate agent for Wheaton World Wide Moving that exemplifies putting customers first and the characteristics of quality, professionalism, empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and van line employees, said the release.

Turner Trucking was established in 1949 by Dean Turner. Throughout the years, the business evolved into what is now Turner Moving & Storage and has been run by Randy Turner since 1994. The business has remained a family operation all 73 years, with several family members serving different roles. Turner Moving & Storage became a Wheaton agent in 2008.

“Randy’s team is stellar at offering an exceptional customer experience, living up to Wheaton’s top priority,” said Mark Kirschner, CEO of Wheaton World Wide Moving. “We’re proud to call Turner Moving & Storage our 2022 Agent of the Year.”

Turner Moving & Storage earned the Agent of the Month distinction in June 2022. Other recent awards include the 2022 Spire Quality Award, the 2022 Customer Loyalty Award, the 2022 Silver Hauling Award and the 2021 Bronze Sales Award. The agency also celebrated its driver Pedro Castillo for winning Wheaton’s May 2022 Driver of the Month award.

