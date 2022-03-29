 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Turner Moving & Storage earns customer loyalty award

Napa's Turner Moving & Storage

Turner Moving & Storage was recently named Agent of the Month. 

 Submitted image

Turner Moving & Storage, an agent of Wheaton World Wide Moving, recently earned the Customer Loyalty Award, an award from the van line honoring moving companies. 

"The Customer Loyalty program is designed to recognize moving companies in the Wheaton World Wide Moving network that offer the highest possible quality experiences to those using their services," said a news release. 

Turner Moving & Storage is located at 1570 Airport Blvd. Napa.

Info: 707-255-8600, turnermoving.com

