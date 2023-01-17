 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Turner Moving & Storage earns service award

Randy Turner of Turner Moving & Storage.

Randy Turner of Turner Moving & Storage.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Turner Moving & Storage, an interstate agent of Wheaton World Wide Moving, announced that it earned the 2022 Spire Award.

The Spire program is designed to recognize moving companies in the Wheaton World Wide Moving network that offer quality experiences to those using their services, said a news release. 

Turner Moving & Storage is located at 1570 Airport Blvd. in Napa.

Info: 707-255-8600, turnermoving.com

