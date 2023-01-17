Napa biz buzz: Turner Moving & Storage earns service award

FOR THE REGISTER
Turner Moving & Storage, an interstate agent of Wheaton World Wide Moving, announced that it earned the 2022 Spire Award.
For 70 years, Turner Moving & Storage has been helping people and businesses come and go from in and around Napa Valley.
The Spire program is designed to recognize moving companies in the Wheaton World Wide Moving network that offer quality experiences to those using their services, said a news release.
Turner Moving & Storage is located at 1570 Airport Blvd. in Napa.
Info: 707-255-8600, turnermoving.com
