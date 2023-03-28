Turner Moving & Storage, an interstate agent of Wheaton World Wide Moving, recently earned three industry awards from Wheaton World Wide Moving.

First, the company earned the Spire Award, which honors moving companies in the network that consistently provide an excellent moving experience for interstate customers, said a news release.

The Spire program is designed to recognize moving companies in the Wheaton World Wide Moving network that offer quality experiences to those using their services, said the release.

Second, Turner Moving & Storage earned Wheaton World Wide Moving’s 2022 Silver Hauling Award. The company is one of just 12 Wheaton agencies to achieve the Silver Hauling Award in 2022, the release said. This is the second Silver Hauling Award for Turner Moving & Storage.

Lastly, Turner Moving & Storage earned the Customer Loyalty Award, an award from the van line honoring moving companies that achieve a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70 or above.

“An NPS score of 70 is world class, up there with Apple and Southwest Airlines. We’re proud to announce that Turner Moving & Storage has garnered this rating from customers through their exceptional work in 2022," said Mark Kirschner, CEO of Wheaton World Wide Moving.

Turner Moving & Storage is located at 1570 Airport Blvd. in Napa.

