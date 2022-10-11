Napa biz buzz: Ubhayakar joins Adventist Health Physicians Network St. Helena

Adventist Health announced that Dr. Kiran Ubhayakar, board-certified pulmonary and critical care specialist, has joined its staff.

Ubhayakar is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine and critical care medicine, with special interest in critical care, endobronchial ultrasound and robotic navigational bronchoscopy.

Ubhayakar received his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, and completed his internship in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Ubhayakar completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch, and his fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, Texas.

He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as asthma, COPD, interstitial lung disease, pulmonary hypertension and lung cancer.

“I believe wholeheartedly in educating and partnering with my patients to work as a team as we navigate their diagnoses together to achieve the best possible outcomes,” Ubhayakar said.

Ubhayakar also completed a residency rotation in ICU at a hospital facility in Kenya and spent time in Shirali, Karnataka, India as the town physician.

Ubhayakar will see patients at the Adventist Health Physicians Network — Specialty Care in both Calistoga and Napa.