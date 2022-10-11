Napa biz buzz: Ubhayakar joins Adventist Health Physicians Network St. Helena

FOR THE REGISTER
Adventist Health announced that Dr. Kiran Ubhayakar, board-certified pulmonary and critical care specialist, has joined its staff.
Ubhayakar is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine and critical care medicine, with special interest in critical care, endobronchial ultrasound and robotic navigational bronchoscopy.
Ubhayakar received his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, and completed his internship in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Ubhayakar completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch, and his fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, Texas.
He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as asthma, COPD, interstitial lung disease, pulmonary hypertension and lung cancer.
“I believe wholeheartedly in educating and partnering with my patients to work as a team as we navigate their diagnoses together to achieve the best possible outcomes,” Ubhayakar said.
Ubhayakar also completed a residency rotation in ICU at a hospital facility in Kenya and spent time in Shirali, Karnataka, India as the town physician.
Ubhayakar will see patients at the Adventist Health Physicians Network — Specialty Care in both Calistoga and Napa.
Photos: The 20 cutest Halloween pet costumes
Gold Dragon Dog and Cat Halloween Costume
Want to dress up the whole family, fur babies included, as "House of the Dragon" characters this Halloween? Channel your inner Targaryen, and dress your dog or cat up in this
gold dragon costume from Target. It comes in sizes XS to XXL so it’s purr-fect for pets large and small.
Target
Hot Diggity Dog Halloween Costume
Dachshund owners might be legally obligated to dress their wiener dog up as a hot dog at least once for Halloween. There’s a reason this
cute hot dog costume available at BaxterBoo is a classic.
BaxterBoo
Winifred Sanderson 'Hocus Pocus' Pet Costume
If you’re thrilled about the long-awaited "Hocus Pocus" sequel this
Winifred Sanderson costume for dogs and cats is a must. Devoted fans can dress their pet as Bette Midler’s iconic character and pick up a human Mary Sanderson or Sarah Sanderson costume to match.
Amazon
Skeleton Glow in the Dark Hoodie Pet Costume
If you have a dog who can’t stand wearing complicated costumes, this
skeleton hoodie from Target will keep your pup warm and trick-or-treat ready. The costume also glows in the dark, so you can safely walk your dog after the sun goes down.
Target
Bumble Bee Guinea Pig Costume
If you’ve ever wanted to make a guinea pig think, “What did I do to deserve this?” turn to Chewy. This tiny
bumble bee costume will probably last exactly as long as it takes for your disturbed guinea pig to rip it from her body with her tiny sharp teeth, but that’s plenty of time for at least a hundred adorable photos.
Chewy
Pure Bread Cat and Dog Halloween Costume
This punny Halloween costume is for all the dogs and cats who won’t allow their limbs to be wrangled into an outfit. It’s easy to fit and comes in small/medium or large/x-large.
Petco
Matching Dog and Cat Condiment Costumes
If you have a whole pack of pets at home,
these condiment shirts are the perfect matching Halloween costumes for multiple dogs or cats. They’re comfortable enough that the most fussy pets will leave them on and come in mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup and relish designs.
ElevenThirteenENT/Etsy
1980s Retro Cat and Dog Halloween Costume
Hit up a few thrift stores to buy your own '80s-inspired Halloween costume, and then grab this cute front-walking
retro costume from Chewy, complete with a boombox accessory, for your dog or cat.
Chewy
Magician Onesie Dog Costume
Even if your dog prefers treats to tricks, this
magician onesie costume with an attached deck of cards is a super cute and comfy pick for Halloween.
Woof Apparel
Show Jockey Saddle Halloween Costume for Dogs
If your dog tolerates wearing a harness well but tries to rip off anything that covers her feet or ears, try an option like this
show jockey in a saddle costume by Zack & Zoey. Bonus points if you opt for an easy DIY equestrian costume for yourself
Funny Fur
Prison Pooch Dog Halloween Costume
Sometimes even Very Good Dogs can be bad to the bone. This
Casual Canine costume is for all the pet owners who have come home to the inside of their house TP'd by a pooch who loves pranks.
Amazon
Black Cat Bat Halloween Costume
While this
bat wing Halloween costume for pets comes in small, medium and large and could be worn by a dog or a cat, it seems perfectly suited for an already mysterious black cat.
Amazon
Stitch Space Suit Costume for Dogs and Cats
If you have a mystery mutt with a personality that could best be described as “absolute chaos,”
this Stitch costume from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is the ideal Halloween costume for your pet.
Chewy
CatDog Pet Halloween Costume
Why not dress your cat or dog as a
CatDog this year? This throwback to the popular 1990s Nickelodeon show is perfect for nostalgic millennial pet parents.
Amazon
Lion Mane Halloween Costume for Cats
Tap into your cat’s majestic ancestral roots with this
lion mane pet costume from All Pet Things for a truly fierce Halloween look.
All Pet Things
Detective Dog Halloween Costume
Dress your dog as Sherlock Howlmes (admittedly a reach) this Halloween with this
cute tartan detective dog costume from Happy Paws by Haley on Etsy.
HappyPawsByHaley/Etsy
USPS Delivery Driver Dog Costume
Want to dress your dog up as something truly terrifying this year? Try his greatest nemesis with this
USPS delivery driver costume from Chewy.
Chewy
Pirate Dog and Cat Costume
If ever there were a costume for tripod pets, it’s this
pirate dog and cat costume by Hyde & EEK! Boutique. Adding a real bird as a prop is ill-advised, but pirate cats will love this electronic parrot toy.
Target
From ghost stories to Southern Gothics, these 10 haunting book selections will have you primed for Halloween in no time.
Stacker highlighted the most popular dog breeds based on data from the American Kennel Club. Which of these most popular dog breeds is your favorite?
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.