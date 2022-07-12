Napa biz buzz: Uptown Theater sold for $12.15 million to Truchard

"We want to continue the good work that George started," Truchard said. "Right now he is booking about 50 shows a year. We hope to be able to increase that to 100."
Uptown Theatre Construction
Construction continues at a frenetic pace as owner George Altamura prepares for a May 14 opening of the Uptown Theatre in downtown Napa. Most of the seats are in place as workers put finishing touches on them. / J.L. Sousa/Register
Uptown Theatre owner George Altamura, center, walks through the ticket booth which is under construction at the soon-to-open theater in downtown Napa. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is set to perform on Opening Night, May 14. J.L. Sousa/Register
One of the handcrafted reproduction sconces adorning the walls of the Uptown Theater as renovations continue on the downtown Napa landmark. Owner George Altamura is planning for an opening in mid-May. J.L. Sousa/Register
Dennis Owens works on one of the plaster pieces he is painting at the Uptown Theater. Owner George Altamura is planning for a mid-May opening of the downtown landmark following years of restoration and renovation. J.L. Sousa/Register
Uptown Theater Owner George Altamura discusses the upcoming opening of the downtown Napa landmark. After years of renovation and restoration, Altamura is preparing for a mid-May opening. J.L. Sousa/Register
The handpainted, art deco-style ceiling of the Uptown Theater is seen from the front of the theater looking back toward what was once the projection booth. Owner George Altamura is preparing for a mid-May opening following years of renovation and restoration. J.L. Sousa/Register
As part of his restoration of the Uptown Theater, George Altamura had the ceiling repainted in the art deco style of years ago, as well as having reproduction light fixtures based on photographs of what was originally in the theater. Plans call for a mid-May opening. J.L. Sousa/Register
A closeup of one of the ceiling lights that owner George Altamura has installed at the Uptown Theater. The fixtures as based on photographs of lights that at one time hung in the downtown Napa landmark. J.L. Sousa/Register
The lobby to the Uptown Theater as the renovation and restoration of the downtown Napa landmark continues. After years of work, owner George Altamura is preparing for a mid-May opening. J.L. Sousa/Register
An example of some of the work painter Dennis Owens has created at the Uptown Theater during its renovation and restoration by owner George Altamura. The downtown landmark is scheduled for a mid-May opening. J.L. Sousa/Register
A workman walks across the stage of the Uptown Theater recently. Remnants of the handpainted mural on the ceiling was discovered during the renovation and owner George Altamura had artisans recreate the artwork to its former glory. A mid-May opening is anticipated for the downtown Napa landmark. J.L. Sousa/Register
George Altamura recently finished a two-month restoration of the ceiling mural at the Uptown Theater. Artists matched original colors then repainted while working on a scaffolding that filled the entire theater except for the last seven feet of space at the top. Jorgen Gulliksen/Register
J.L. Sousa
George Altamura
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theater exterior
The exterior of the Uptown Theater on Third Street. Its years-long renovation and restoration nears completion as owner George Altamura plans a mid-May opening. J.L. Sousa/Register
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theater tour
The art deco style mural above the stage features teal, coral, and blues in the idyllic scene. Owner George Altamura is planning for an opening in mid-May. J.L. Sousa/Register
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theater tour
Owner George Altamura leads a tour of the Uptown Theater as work progresses on the downtown Napa landmark. Altamura says the theater will open on mid-May. J.L. Sousa/Register
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theater tour
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theater tour
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theater tour
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theater tour
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theater tour
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theater tour
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theater tour
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theater tour
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theater tour
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theater
One Mind will present "It's No Joke," an inaugural comedy festival for brain health, at the Uptown Theatre in Napa on Sept. 23.
KATHERINE GRIFFIN
‘The ceiling is the wow’
George Altamura recently finished a two-month restoration of the ceiling mural at the Uptown Theater. Artists matched original colors then repainted while working on a scaffolding that filled the entire theater except for the last seven feet of space at the top. Jorgen Gulliksen/Register
‘The ceiling is the wow’
$50,000 worth of scaffolding provided a temporary floor during restoration of the Uptown Theatre's ceiling mural. Jorgen Gulliksen/Register
‘The ceiling is the wow’
Bringing the Uptown Theatre's circa 1937 ceiling mural back to life in it's original art deco style required the removal of three layers of blue paint. Jorgen Gulliksen/Register
Uptown Theatre
TUESDAY MAY 27, 2008, NAPA, CA
Jorgen Gulliksen
Altamura offers tour of Uptown Theater
Local developer George Altamura talks about the restoration of the Uptown Theater. He predicts he’ll open the theater in 2008. J.L. Sousa/Register
Uptown Theatre
MONDAY, OCT. 8, 2007-NAPA, CA
Napa developer George Altamura is seen in the entrance area to the Uptown Theater in downtown Napa.
J.L. Sousa/Register
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theatre
MONDAY, OCT. 8, 2007-NAPA, CA
A mural on the ceiling of the Uptown Theater, which was covered over by a wall and was revealed during recent renovations.
J.L. Sousa/Register
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theatre
MONDAY, OCT. 8, 2007-NAPA, CA
Different types of seats are seen in the Uptown Theater. A decision has not yet been made on which model will be used in the completed theater.
J.L. Sousa/Register
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theatre
MONDAY, OCT. 8, 2007-NAPA, CA
The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa as it undergoes renovation.
J.L. Sousa/Register
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theatre
MONDAY, OCT. 8, 2007-NAPA, CA
The lobby area of the Uptown Theater in downtown Napa.
J.L. Sousa/Register
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theatre
MONDAY, OCT. 8, 2007-NAPA, CA
Napa developer George Altamura shows off an area of the lobby of the Uptown Theater which will include a bar area.
J.L. Sousa/Register
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theatre
MONDAY, OCT. 8, 2007-NAPA, CA
Napa developer George Altamura in the Uptown Theater.
J.L. Sousa/Register
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theatre
MONDAY, OCT. 8, 2007-NAPA, CA
Napa developer George Altamura stands near the stage area of the Uptown Theater as it undergoes renovation.
J.L. Sousa/Register
J.L. Sousa
Uptown Theatre Napa
The Robert Cray Band performed at the Uptown Theatre in Napa in August.