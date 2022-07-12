Napa biz buzz: Uptown Theater sold for $12.15 million to Truchard

Napa's Uptown Theatre sold for $12.15 million, according to the amount of transfer tax recorded on a deed dated June 28.

The seller, as previously reported by the Register, was George Altamura, Sr.

George Altamura sells Napa's Uptown Theatre to JaM Cellars George Altamura has sold Napa's historic Uptown Theatre to John Truchard, the music-loving vintner who also owns the Napa Valley Opera House a…

He sold downtown's historic theater to JaM Cellars Investments LLC, which is wholly owned by John and Michele Truchard.

Truchard enterprises also own the Napa Valley Opera House and are a major sponsor of BottleRock.

"I couldn't be happier," said Altamura in a previous interview. Truchard "is a great guy. He loves music and he loves Napa as much as I do. He will do a great job."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

"Other people were interested, but they weren't from Napa," Altamura added. "This guy's heart is in Napa."

Truchard said he plans to continue Uptown's music and entertainment programming, bringing both rising stars and fan favorites to play in Napa.

"We want to continue the good work that George started," Truchard said. "Right now he is booking about 50 shows a year. We hope to be able to increase that to 100."