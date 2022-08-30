Napa biz buzz: VA Filtration USA doubles in size with SBA funding

Bay Area Development Company announced it has completed Small Business Administration funding for VA Filtration USA LLC in Napa. The 504 financing allowed the company to create eight new local jobs, and to purchase a 32,521-square-foot building located at 125 Gateway Road East in Napa.

Bryan Tudhope opened the doors of VA Filtration USA LLC in 2002, according to a news release.

"The company is considered a global leader in filtration technology for the wine and cider industry, and has patented a nano-filtration process designed by Tudhope that removes alcohol, unwanted compounds, turbidity and taints."

VA Filtration can handle volumes from a single barrel to over a million gallons, and clients have the option of purchasing, renting or leasing the filtration systems. Tudhope has grown his company to a team of 18.

VA Filtration had been calling a leased location in American Canyon its home, but the space is no longer adequate to meet current or projected demand.

Working with First Republic Bank and with Bay Area Development’s Joe Lampe, Tudhope secured the funding needed to purchase a much larger location in Napa.

The new facility gives him the room he needs to continue growing and innovating, and the SBA 504 program’s long terms and low rates ensure his occupancy costs remain fixed for the long haul.