Napa biz buzz: Visit Napa Valley board of directors elects new leadership

The board of directors of Visit Napa Valley, the not-for-profit destination management organization, has elected Tom Davies, V. Sattui Winery president and managing partner, as its chair for fiscal year 2023.

Additional officers on the executive committee are Thomas Bensel, Culinary Institute of America and Copia managing director, as chair-elect; Emma Swain, St. Supéry Vineyards & Winery chief executive, as vice chair; Gary Buffo, Pure Luxury Transportation founder and owner, as secretary-treasurer; and Michael Collins, Archer Hotel Napa general manager, as past chair.

“Visit Napa Valley takes a collaborative destination management approach to marketing the Napa Valley and the quality of life we all share," said Davies. "I look forward to leading our tourism business partners during the coming year as we continue to accelerate recovery.”

The fiscal year 2023 Visit Napa Valley board also includes six new members: Ty Accornero, Alila Napa Valley; Carmen Cruz, Embassy Suites Napa Valley; Jason Scoggins, Latitude 38 Entertainment; Todd Shallan, Silverado Resort & Spa; Michael Steinwender, Andaz Napa; and Don Shindle, Westin Verasa, returns to the board after a short hiatus. Others continuing their terms include Edward Costa, Carneros Resort & Spa; Whitney Diver McEvoy, Yountville Chamber of Commerce; Mehdi Eftekari, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley; Linsey Gallagher, Visit Napa Valley; Joe Leinacker, Meritage Resort & Spa, Vista Collina Resort, and Vino Bello Resort; Alain Negueloua, Bardessono Hotel & Spa; and Linda Reiff, Napa Valley Vintners.

Additionally, the Napa Valley Tourism Corporation board of directors has been named for fiscal year 2023. New for 2023 is Michael Lennon, Calistoga Spa Hot Springs, who joins the board filling the vacant Calistoga lodging seat. Continuing their service are chair Don Shindle, Westin Verasa Napa; Marcelle Adderley, Southbridge Napa Valley; Felipe Barragan, Chateau de Vie; Sara Brooks, Napa River Inn; Amy Carabba-Salazar, St. Helena Chamber of Commerce; Diane Dillon, Napa County Board of Supervisors; Linsey Gallagher, Visit Napa Valley; George Goeggel, Auberge du Soleil; Kenta Kamohara, Holiday Inn Express; David Oro, city of American Canyon; Steve Potter, city of Napa; and Steve Rogers, town of Yountville.

