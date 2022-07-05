Napa biz buzz: West earns certification from the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts

Certified Divorce Financial Analyst Tonya West with Napa Wealth Management recently earned a new credential dedicated to assisting divorcing individuals with the financial ramifications of a legal settlement. She now holds a certification from the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts (IDFA).

“As a woman who has herself gone through divorce, I understand how disenfranchised a woman may feel from her marital financial advisors,” said West.

“Often times her estranged husband has been the one to maintain the relationship with their advisors, leaving her disconnected from the people who she needs to be able to rely on the most for help for making smart financial decisions while going through the difficult divorce process. My goal is to lead high net worth women through the financial aspects of their divorce.”

A Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA) works with clients helping them to come to grips with the financial reality of their individual divorce situation.

West began working in the financial services industry in 2009 as an assistant to advisors. In 2019 she earned her Certified Financial Planner credential.

West spent four years in the U.S. Navy in Washington DC with top secret clearance for the Navy Cryptologic Intelligence Headquarters. West has a degree in Economics from the University of Utah.

Info: 707-252-1343, 1836 Second St., Napa.