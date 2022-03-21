Napa biz buzz: Wheeler Farms introduces new hospitality leadership team

Wheeler Farms, a St. Helena property originally established in the 1800s and recently "reimagined" by Daphne and Bart Araujo with a new winery and hospitality house, introduced a new leadership team including Philip O’Conor as general manager, Tom Harder as executive chef, and Emily Buller as curator of gardens and farm Ambassador.
“We are extremely pleased for Philip, Tom, and Emily to lead our Hospitality House at Wheeler Farms,” said Bart Araujo, co-founder and managing partner, Wheeler Farms.
As general manager, O’Conor brings more than a decade of experience working in the fine wine and hospitality world to Wheeler Farms. O’Conor is a Certified Sommelier recognized by the Court of Master Sommeliers and holds a WSET Diploma. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Humanities from the University of Colorado, followed by an MBA from INSEEC Bordeaux International Wine Institute and a certificate in Digital Marketing Strategies from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.
Harder oversees the culinary program at Wheeler Farms as executive chef, developing seasonal pairings to complement tastings of the J.H. Wheeler Wines, in addition to directing private culinary events on property. Harder spent the past seven years as Executive Sous Chef at Mustards Grill. He also worked for Lotus Root in Belgium, as well as cooking at numerous stages in Europe, and earned his Culinary Arts diploma from Le Cordon Bleu.
A fifth-generation St. Helena native, Buller serves as the curator of the gardens and farm ambassador at Wheeler Farms. She founded Small Table Farms after serving as the pastry chef for the esteemed Roland Passot’s La Folie in San Francisco. She graduated with honors from the Culinary Institute of America–Hyde Park with a Culinary Arts and Management degree.
Info: wheelerfarmswine.com
