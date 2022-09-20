Napa biz buzz: WineGlass Marketing acquires Cakewalk Design Studio

WineGlass Marketing of Napa announced that it has reached an agreement with Cakewalk Design Studio of Abbotsford, Canada to combine services.

The move comes at a crucial time as wineries are planning for what will hopefully be a busy fourth quarter after a lackluster hospitality season.

“We are typically busy this time of year,” explains Susan DeMatei, president and founder of WineGlass Marketing, “but this year our winery clients have a little more motivation to really make the most of their Q4 programs and we want to over-deliver.”

“It made sense when we were looking to expand that we reached out to Cakewalk,” DeMatei said.

“We have a similar approach to client service and rigorous testing and quality assurance. Their reputation and history are superb. This merger just helps us improve our game.”

James Davenport, president of Cakewalk, will join the WineGlass Marketing team as a design and technology supervisor and lead the design and technical implication of the firm’s WineDirect websites. He will continue to live and work in Canada.