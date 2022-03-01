Napa biz buzz: Yountville chamber announces business and community awards winners

The Yountville Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Business & Community Awards, to be celebrated at the Fifth Annual Membership Jubilee & Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center.

The community is welcome to attend and recognize chamber businesses and community members that represent the best of Napa Valley hospitality and leadership.

Award winners were nominated by Yountville Chamber of Commerce Members and chosen by the Yountville Chamber Board of Directors.

The 2022 winners are:

Employee of the Year: Yudith Correa, MSN RN PHN, Director of Nursing, OLE Health

Business of the Year: Ranch Market Too!

Yountville Resident of the Year: Iren Jenny

Business Leader of the Year: Tracy McArdle, General Manager, The Good Life Wine Collective

Volunteer of the Year: Pam Zeidell & Jim Ladwig

Yountville Legacy Award: Rose Solis, Bartender, Panchas

“Each year we look forward to be able to recognize our Business & Community Award Winners for their dedication to Yountville and the Napa Valley community,” said Yountville Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Whitney Diver McEvoy.

The Membership Jubilee & Awards Ceremony is $15/pp for chamber members, $30/PP for non-members, and includes small bites and wine served by chamber members.