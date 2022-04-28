Napa biz buzz: Yountville Chamber of Commerce announces Business & Community Awards

The Yountville Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Business & Community Awards, to be celebrated Wed., May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center.

The community is welcome to attend and recognize chamber businesses and community members that represent the best of Napa Valley hospitality and leadership, said a news release.

The 2022 winners:

Employee of the Year: Yudith Correa, director of nursing, OLE Health

Business of the Year: Ranch Market Too!

Yountville Resident of the Year: Iren Jenny

Business Leader of the Year: Tracy McArdle, general manager, The Good Life Wine Collective

Volunteer of the Year: Pam Zeidell & Jim Ladwig

Yountville Legacy Award: Rose Solis, bartender, Pancha’s

“Each year we look forward to be able to recognize our Business & Community Award Winners for their dedication to Yountville and the Napa Valley community,” said Yountville Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Whitney Diver McEvoy.