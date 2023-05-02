Working out of 5,500 square feet of industrial space on Kaiser Road, Crush Fabrication & Mechanical is one of those low-profile businesses that helps Napa Valley vintners make world-class wines.

It's core product — automated “pump over” systems — gives vintners greater control over fermentation in those first weeks after harvest when juice and skins from red grapes percolate in stainless steel tanks.

“It’s very critical storage,” said Scott Troedson, who started the business two years ago with Chris Price. This grape slurry has to be managed so that the skins, which contribute color and flavor, don’t float to the top of the tank and dry out, he said.

Traditionally, winemakers manually pump juice over this “cap” so it sinks back into the tank -- a labor-intensive task often performed by harvest interns, Troedson said. Crush Fabrication makes equipment that does this automatically at the schedule set by the vintner.

Besides serving the wine industry, Crush Fabrication & Mechanical has made stainless steel equipment for producers of cannabis chocolates, vegan cheese, tortilla chips, olive oil and vinegar. Several metal artists have used the company to make art.

Wineries are increasingly willing to invest in pump over technology because of two recent developments: COVID and the threat of autumn wildfires, Troedson said.

During COVID, it became harder to get temporary harvest workers, particularly interns from other wine-making countries, he said. The high cost of short-term local housing aggravated the problem.

During the worst of recent wildfires, some wineries became inaccessible, yet fermentation had to be managed around the clock, Troedson said.

Price and Troedson met while working at Burgstahler Machine Works in St. Helena. After owner Wayne Burgstahler retired, they decided to combine their skills and start their own business.

The partners have complementary skills. Troedson, 59, oversees the fabrication of custom stainless steel products, while Price, 30, designs mechanical system and proprietary touch-screen controls and handles sales.

Troedson, Napa High class of 1981, said he took machine shop in high school and has always worked with his hands. Price, St. Helena High class of 2010, took ag mechanics and initially learned electronics by “hooking up stereos in my car.”

Troedson said his parents were concerned about his going out on his own. “What are you doing starting a business at 58?” they asked.

It was a “scary time” financially, said Price, who has two young children and a stay-at-home wife. He cashed in his 401(k) to help launch the business.

Crush Fabrication opened in 2021 in a 2,200-square-foot space at 932 Kaiser Road, buying used metal pressing and cutting equipment on internet auctions. Their first year they did $860,000 in business, $1.7 million last year and are on a pace to top that this year, said the partners, who expanded into an adjacent space.

The partners, who have five employees, expect to install 230 pump-over systems this year on tanks ranging in size from 400 gallons to 40,000 gallons. The cost per tank can range from $8,000 to $13,000, they said.

Anticipating that most local high-end wineries will eventually have automatic pump-over systems, the partners expect to expand into other wine regions, both in California in the Northwest. The company would like to open a showroom in Napa or Sonoma counties to display its products.

Crush Fabrication & Mechanical LLC is located at 932 Kaiser Road, crushfab.com.