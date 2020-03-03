Napa business owner designs jewelry inspired by nature and beauty

Hilary Molloy is on a mission to make the world more beautiful than how she found it.
As an esthetician, Molloy has been helping her clients find their glow since 2005. Last October, she expanded her beautifying business ventures with a new project, HilaryMolloyDesigns, a line of earrings, bracelets and necklaces made from natural materials.
Molloy said she always felt a creative yearning, crafting handbags and earrings for herself at home and supporting local fundraising efforts with handmade button jewelry.
That creative drive pushed Molloy to learn her craft through trial and error.
“I operate under an assumption that if I can visualize something creatively, then I can manifest it into the world,” said Molloy.
But it wasn’t until late last year when the pieces to scale her personal passion into a small business fell into place.
“The jewelry line birthed naturally. I envisioned a design for one pair of earrings and received compliments from friends and clients when I wore the finished pieces,” Molloy said.
The positive feedback sparked her creative fire. Molloy purchased jewelry display racks, searched for the perfect raw materials, and went about crafting earrings and bracelets to fill the displays.
She sold her jewelry to friends and clients, opened an Etsy shop online (etsy.com/shop/HilaryMolloyDesigns), and found success at holiday markets hosted by local businesses.
Three months later, HilaryMolloyDesigns is available for purchase in downtown Napa at Wunder Boutique + Salon, as well as Skin Care by Hilary at 1812 Jefferson St.
Molloy said she finds inspiration in nature, conversations, and experiencing beauty in everyday life. Community is at the center of the beauty she finds in Napa Valley.
“I love this community. We value what we have here in Napa. We collaborate. We see people supporting one another. I feel so grateful to be supported by this community,” said Molloy.
Molloy carries that appreciation into her business, where she is aware that her products and business practices have both local and global impacts.
“If I’m bringing more things into this world, then I need to be mindful of how to minimize the waste that may come along with it. I have an awareness that it’s important to protect our planet. Business cannot be at any cost,” said Molloy.
Molloy repurposes cork, leather, and metal to craft her creations. She sources locally and has a fondness for the remnant bins at Hide House, where she searches for gems among the discarded scraps.
“There are all of these little pieces of beauty in the form of leather and suede. Some have such a unique character. A flaw in the leather will exist in just the right place to make a perfect pair of earrings,” said Molloy.
Even the packaging for HilaryMolloyDesigns is composed of low-waste burlap and scrap leather. These sustainable materials are biodegradable and low cost, minimizing packaging waste and helping to keep the price of the jewelry down too.
Settling into small business ownership has been its own creative exercise.
“I think through to the end, where I have a vision of what business I want to create. Now I get to figure out how to make it happen,” Molloy said. “It’s bliss to have really good friends and clients to hold my hand along the way.”
The plan for 2020 is to develop a line of headbands, handbags, and festival-inspired belts in addition to the necklaces, earrings and bracelets currently for sale.
Molloy is also working to find additional retail locations in Yountville, Rutherford, and St. Helena and hopes to fill her calendar with craft shows and local pop-ups, like the Artisan Craft pop-up at Nappalachia where she will sell her jewelry on March 21.
She will continue to take custom orders she receives through her Instagram page and by email at hilarymolloy@yahoo.com as her business grows.
