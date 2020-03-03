Napa business owner designs jewelry inspired by nature and beauty

“There are all of these little pieces of beauty in the form of leather and suede. Some have such a unique character. A flaw in the leather will exist in just the right place to make a perfect pair of earrings,” said Molloy.

Even the packaging for HilaryMolloyDesigns is composed of low-waste burlap and scrap leather. These sustainable materials are biodegradable and low cost, minimizing packaging waste and helping to keep the price of the jewelry down too.

Settling into small business ownership has been its own creative exercise.

“I think through to the end, where I have a vision of what business I want to create. Now I get to figure out how to make it happen,” Molloy said. “It’s bliss to have really good friends and clients to hold my hand along the way.”

The plan for 2020 is to develop a line of headbands, handbags, and festival-inspired belts in addition to the necklaces, earrings and bracelets currently for sale.

Molloy is also working to find additional retail locations in Yountville, Rutherford, and St. Helena and hopes to fill her calendar with craft shows and local pop-ups, like the Artisan Craft pop-up at Nappalachia where she will sell her jewelry on March 21.

She will continue to take custom orders she receives through her Instagram page and by email at hilarymolloy@yahoo.com as her business grows.

