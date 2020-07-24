Napa business provides power during fire season

A new Napa firm is helping businesses and residents keep the power on during anticipated PG&E power shut-offs this fall.
Napan Joe Fischer started PSPS Power just after the start of the COVID-19 shelter in place order.
"The impetus for the business was a comment by a friend that the quarantine was terrible, but . . . ‘at least we have power,’" said Fischer.
"I thought about the last three years of power shut downs,” he said. Fully expecting more shut downs this fall Fischer said that he realized “with planning, you can have power continuity."
The name for the company was easy, he said — PSPS is PG&E shorthand for Public Safety Power Shutoff.
“Our objective is for people to still have power during a PSPS,” he said.
Fischer forged a relationship with a company called Special Event Service & Rental (SESR).
This business provides temporary power generators to the Safeway Open and about one-third of other PGA events, the Kentucky Derby, U.S. Government, and other events around the country.
The SESR generators range in size from 20 kilowatts to 1,500 kilowatts. A larger single family home would need about a 60 kilowatt generator to fully power all their systems, said Fischer.
Wineries will normally use smaller 20 kilowatt to 36 kilowatt generators for specific equipment, and 250 kilowatt to 350 kilowatt systems to power everything on the crush pad and a reasonable chiller capacity.
He decided to partner with SESR because they have extensive experience and their fleet of generators is new and features better sound reduction, said Fischer.
“We figured out that SESR could source up to 150 generators for the coming season.”
He offers two kinds of generators: rental units for commercial uses and permanent generators for homeowners who want to install their own, permanent, back up system.
Rent for commercial generators starts at about $1,800 per month and can run up to $18,000 a month, depending on the amount of power needed.
The cost for a permanent generator for a home runs from about $17,000 to $24,000 depending on size and wiring issues.
Fischer also forged a relationship with WestCoast Solar Energy (WCSE). WestCoast has been installing solar power systems for wineries, vineyards, commercial companies and higher end homes for many years here in Sonoma and Napa.
“I first met WCSE based on their installation of solar power at the Century Center,” he said.
Fischer used to work for the Gasser Foundation, the developer of the Century Center. He's also a commercial realtor.
“Many people in the county have solar panels on their roofs, but they are 'grid connected,’” he said.
“When the PG&E grid power goes down, you don't have power at your home, even though you have a small power plant on your roof. By installing solar batteries and some transfer switch wiring, homes can have enough power for critical systems when the sun goes down till when the sun comes up the next day,” he said.
There is also an interesting incentive program from the state, said Fischer.
“If you rely on well water or you have a medical need, like a CPAP machine or other device, the state of California will provide up to $1,000 per kilowatt hour of battery storage to help offset the cost of installing a battery,” he said.
Most residences will need about a 10 to 20 kilowatt solar battery for critical systems, said Fischer.
“Some people love the idea of even more power and the systems are scalable.”
Info: PSPS Power" pspspower.com, 707-738-5853.
Watch now: here's what it will take to protect California from fires:
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.