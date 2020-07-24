Napa business provides power during fire season

“Many people in the county have solar panels on their roofs, but they are 'grid connected,’” he said.

“When the PG&E grid power goes down, you don't have power at your home, even though you have a small power plant on your roof. By installing solar batteries and some transfer switch wiring, homes can have enough power for critical systems when the sun goes down till when the sun comes up the next day,” he said.

There is also an interesting incentive program from the state, said Fischer.

“If you rely on well water or you have a medical need, like a CPAP machine or other device, the state of California will provide up to $1,000 per kilowatt hour of battery storage to help offset the cost of installing a battery,” he said.

Most residences will need about a 10 to 20 kilowatt solar battery for critical systems, said Fischer.

“Some people love the idea of even more power and the systems are scalable.”

