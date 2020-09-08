Napa businesses fight on amidst wildfires and coronavirus

Adherence to the adage “the show must go on” is evident as Barry Martin, managing director of Lucky Penny Productions in Napa, spoke about his relentless effort to keep his the theater operating, open and safe.
With COVID-19, and most recently, the wildfires, “We can’t generate ticket sales. We can’t have a full bar for patrons. Eight weeks into our 2020 season and we had to shut it all down,” he said.
Martin’s story is one of many from individuals and businesses going above and beyond in their bids to maintain a semblance of normalcy in abnormal times.
Three weekends ago he took a chance and broadcast a video production on the online subscription streaming service, Vimeo. The response was overwhelming. Patrons donated between $5 and $100 at a time. His landlord reduced rent.
And Napa County officials allowed Martin to restructure county operating funds he received and use the money to create videos.
Thanks in part to the successful Vimeo run, and depending on upcoming lockdown rules, new plays might start online in January of 2021. In the meantime, Martin is putting out a call to playwrights for new productions of 15-minute scripts dealing with COVID-19 or the fires.
Just like the Lucky Penny Theater was forced to shut down earlier this year, allowed to reopen, and shut down again, Napa’s Healthquest Fitness Center experienced the same ups and downs.
It has only recently reopened again but only for outside workouts. Kourtney Dillion of Napa recently used the HealthQuest pool for swimming laps.
“I’ve been very grateful that they have stayed open,” she said after swimming more than a mile.
“It was devastating when they had to close (the first time),” Dillion, a health club member, said.
Just like the Lucky Penny Theater, the health club shut down last March because of COVID-19, then was allowed to reopen. Then it had to close a second time and only recently was allowed to reopen with limited services.
“I’m being very cautious about COVID-19,” said Dillion, a speech therapist at West Park Elementary School. “However, I feel being outside is not as risky. And the pool at HealthQuest is outside, which makes me feel safe.”
COVID-19, the wildfires, and more recently a heat wave – all made a return to school challenging for students. It could be argued especially so for preschoolers who might not completely understanding of the difficulties a pandemic brings.
“We ended up creating home learning kits,” said Julio Olguin, executive director St. Helena Preschool for All in St. Helena. Olguin runs the nonprofit that provides scholarships for families who cannot afford to send their young children to preschool.
When COVID-19 shut down all schools, Preschool for All came up with a new way to teach the children remotely.
The organization put together learning kits for families. Along with the usual paper and pencils and workbooks the kits included iPads provided by the St. Helena Unified School district. The district lent the group the iPads for use between June and August.
The nonprofit provides scholarships to attend preschools for three and four years. St. Helena’s high cost of living, especially rents, impacted even people with relatively good-paying jobs.
What began as a support group for low-income families evolved over the years to helping middle-class families, too.
“It’s so expensive to rent here,” Olguin said, “not just for low-income folks. It has crept into middle-class families, too.” This is all a challenge for parents he said. “They have fear and anxiety.”
During the peak of the wildfires, row upon row of fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were seen lined up in the parking lot of Westin Verasa Napa. That’s where firefighters came back to for the night to grab a hot meal and sleep, if they could, after spending long hours fighting wildfires in the county.
“It’s really all about the firefighters,” said Chef Ken Frank of La Toque restaurant located at the Westin. “Every available firefighter in California is here right now,” he said this past week.
Frank has long been involved in community service. He serves hot meals on a daily basis to Napa’s homeless. He helps provide free meals to community organizations that feed others in need. During the fires, he took on the additional task of preparing meals to feed first responders.
He said his staff has enjoyed interacting with the firefighters, if only on a limited basis. The firefighters are exhausted, many nights foregoing even food, to just crash in bed in their rooms, he said.
Along with letting Cal Fire use Westin property as a staging area for firefighters and giving them a place to eat and sleep, Don Shindle, Westin Verasa Napa general manager, said, “Our key objective as a hotel is to always be a strong part of the community.”
The hotel stepped up after the 2014 earthquake, then major rains, and now again for three devastating fire seasons. The hotel sheltered more than 60 families forced to evacuate this time round, at greatly reduced rates.
“It is heartbreaking,” he said. “We had seven families who stayed with us for one week,” one of which lost their home in 2017. Their home survived this year.
Shindle said he gets to know these people personally and tries to empathize with them.
“We try make them as comfortable as we can. Give them as much sense of normalcy as we can. It is heartbreaking. It’s not just gratifying, it’s our responsibility.”
Shindle said it also helps that he is surrounded by great people. The hotel community is like having a strong family life with lots of faith.
“The people I work with every day,” he said, “are people I trust. That’s how I cope. I take one step forward every day.”
You can reach Register business editor Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.