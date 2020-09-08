Napa businesses fight on amidst wildfires and coronavirus

Frank has long been involved in community service. He serves hot meals on a daily basis to Napa’s homeless. He helps provide free meals to community organizations that feed others in need. During the fires, he took on the additional task of preparing meals to feed first responders.

He said his staff has enjoyed interacting with the firefighters, if only on a limited basis. The firefighters are exhausted, many nights foregoing even food, to just crash in bed in their rooms, he said.

Along with letting Cal Fire use Westin property as a staging area for firefighters and giving them a place to eat and sleep, Don Shindle, Westin Verasa Napa general manager, said, “Our key objective as a hotel is to always be a strong part of the community.”

The hotel stepped up after the 2014 earthquake, then major rains, and now again for three devastating fire seasons. The hotel sheltered more than 60 families forced to evacuate this time round, at greatly reduced rates.

“It is heartbreaking,” he said. “We had seven families who stayed with us for one week,” one of which lost their home in 2017. Their home survived this year.

Shindle said he gets to know these people personally and tries to empathize with them.