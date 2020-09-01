Napa businesswoman juggles a lot, adding business, even during pandemic

And that’s another thing — her children arrived after she opened her store.

“My kids are 3 and 4. So, yeah, I’m very busy with two stores and two kids,” she said. “I had no kids when I first opened my store. So my kid section continues to grow.”

The same brands are found in each store, but the specific inventory differs, she said.

“It’s always been my passion,” Thompson said. “I love clothes and owning my own business. I consider myself a personal stylist. I get to know my clients and I let people know when something comes in that I think they’ll like.”

And that is where the out-of-the-box thinking comes in. When clients couldn’t/can’t come to her, she brought/brings that perfect thing to them to check out. She’s still doing that regularly; another ball in the air.

“I drop stuff off for people to try on, a lot of the time,” Thompson said. “We will be doing that service in Napa also, if someone can’t make it to the store. I do it all the time. I’m always happy to bring things to people especially in these times.”

Her three employees help make that possible, she said.

At least one loyal customer, Lisa Hewitt, says she’s thrilled about the new store.