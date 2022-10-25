Napa car wrapping business has got owners covered

Prospective car buyers, frustrated by rising prices of new cars and a low inventory of used cars, might consider another option — a vehicle wrap.

Vehicle wraps are a relatively inexpensive and quick way to give an old car a new look. Not only used cars get wraps — but just-off-the-lot cars can also benefit from a wrap.

A clear wrap (called a “clear bra”) will protect the paint, while a wrap in a non-traditional color will allow an owner to quickly spot their special color in a sea of navy blue and white sedans at the Whole Foods parking lot.

Wraps, basically a large adhesive “vinyl sticker” professionally applied with heat directly to the vehicle’s exterior, come in all colors and textures, from iridescent cotton candy pink to matte black with a “full dechrome” (a popular option that covers all chrome details on the car) — almost any color is possible, giving car owners a unique way to express their personality.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Wraps have gained popularity nationwide and have now made the jump from car enthusiasts to soccer moms for a variety of reasons.

Aesthetically, they allow an owner to present a unique stand-out car, protect the underlying paint from light dings and scratches, and are easily removed if the owner decides to sell or change to another wrap.

A good wrap that is taken care of by hand washing and the use of non-abrasive cleaning products, can last five years or longer.

While wraps are fairly common in urban centers, you do not need to travel outside Napa County for such a service.

Alpha Wraps, owned and operated by Bradley Hoffman is a local wrap business serving Napa Valley since 2018. Hoffman has been wrapping cars since 2004.

His career in vehicle wraps goes back to his days when he was working for Fast Signs, a sign maker in Pleasant Hill (a job he turned to as a fallback after a short stint, pre-9/11, as a trader at the Pacific Stock Exchange).

At Fast Signs, he installed “probably one of the first commercial wraps in the Bay Area” for Rebath, a bathtub installer. At the time, wraps were just starting, “but we saw that it was about to take off, and there would soon be money to be made”.

Hoffman explains that he taught himself how to wrap “through trial and error” and also with a lot of “patience and tolerance” — a motto he learned at a young age from his aunt and uncle while working as a teenager at their sign shop in Michigan.

He left Fast Signs in 2007 to work with a partner on vehicle wrap installs at Dynamic Vehicle Wraps in Concord where he perfected his craft until he moved to Yountville in 2017. “While I looked for commercial space to open my own shop here (in Napa), I was just advertising on Craig’s List and doing installs in my driveway.”

After a long search, Hoffman found a small warehouse space near the Napa Airport, owned by Luc Morlet of Morlet Wines. Clients will find Alpha Wraps tucked between Naysayer Coffee’s roasting facility and Morlet Winery.

The timing of the opening was unfortunate, just six months before the pandemic. “COVID was really hard, but I got through it working on about one car a month.” Things have picked up since however. “This week was crazy. I had four in one week — every model of Tesla, the Model S, the 3, the X, and the Y.

Hoffman wraps so many Teslas now that he has even developed his own technique of “Tesla pattern making” that as far as he is aware is not being used by others in the industry. Applying the same concept of cutting patterns, commonly used to sew garments, he is able to reduce his vinyl scrap waste, passing the cost savings to his clients. He credits his long-time girlfriend, Beth Bowlin, who majored in fashion design for giving him the idea for this unique approach.

Hoffman’s days are long, and the work is exacting and labor intensive (he also “moonlights” at the Trident Winery Tasting Room). While Hoffman is not against expanding in the future, he also is wary of the complexities of getting too big and how that affects his bottom line.

For now, he is a one-man shop, handling everything from client consultations, to billing, ordering, installation and marketing, but he likes it that way “because it keeps overhead low.” Hoffman charges between $3,200 and $4,200 for a Tesla wrap, depending on the material, and if they want the full package, including dechrome. He can also wrap other cars for about the same price range.

“Everyone tells me I need to double my prices, but I’m not in it to be rich,” but “I’m in it because I love what I do every day.”

Info: Alpha Wraps, 453 Gateway Road West, Napa; 925-237-0643; Instagram: alpha_wraps_