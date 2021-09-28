Napa chiropractor cares for more than just achy backs

According to Web MD, Koren Specific Technique was developed by Tedd Koren, DC, and is a way of locating and correcting subluxations anywhere in the body. It is a gentle, low-force technique. The definition of a subluxation in chiropractic terms is when one or more of the vertebrae in your spine move out of alignment and create pressure on the nerves.

“The problems can be different, depending on whether the patient is sitting, standing or lying down. That’s one of the reasons I can help pregnant women, because they don’t have to lie down, which can be uncomfortable.”

“I do a lot of talking in my practice,” he said. “It’s not necessarily talk therapy, more like detective work. If I discuss the issues with the patient, I find there can be subtle position differences.”

“There are two main principles of KST,” said Young. “First of them is, “what is the position your body is in when you have difficulty.” For example, when the person is driving. Second, what is the neurological priority of adjustments? Or, in what order are the adjustments made.”