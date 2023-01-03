Napa Common Cents: A free financial checklist for kids

I recently spoke to a group of 50 teenagers on a topic unrelated to finance, but finance came up. One young lady complained she was never taught to do taxes.

Curiously, I asked the kids if they wished their schools would teach them how to do taxes. I was partially kidding, not thinking kids would care to learn anything about the tax code. Surprisingly, nearly all the kids answered yes.

I then asked these kids if they wished they had been taught more about money. Again, most in the room either nodded their heads or said yes. A few even glanced up from their phones to answer in the affirmative.

As finance was not the topic of discussion, I moved on, but the experience stuck with me. I remembered a list I made of financial topics to teach my kids before they moved out.

When I made the list, my kids were young, so it needed a few additions.

The list began with basics like saving and budgeting. I decided to add banking in general. I want my kids to know how banking works and what happens to their money when they deposit it in a bank. I also added FDIC, another topic they should know.

No list would be complete without discussing credit scores, rating agencies, and credit cards.

My investment section was strong. It contains all sorts of investment options and how they work. I decided to add risk and volatility to my list. My kids should know that certain investments carry more risk and how to measure risk. I added basic statistical measures like standard deviation, beta, and sharpe ratio.

I was also happy with my insurance section, but I did add to one area. One of the types of insurance I already had listed was liability insurance, but I added some examples of why people need it and why it often gets overlooked.

I have recently seen several real-world examples of people who needed liability coverage but didn't have it. Homeowners insurance has a liability aspect to it, but it is limited.

Napa Common Cents: Holiday hobby or business? Napa Common Cents: Can I deduct expenses from my hobby? Tom Mills explains.

The tax section I left alone. I talk about software and deadlines, the IRS, and audits. I have my kids practice filling out a 1040 for their allowances and income from refereeing.

I was also happy with the planning section and left that alone too. We talk a lot about the time value of money and how compound interest works. We talk about different types of accounts and the benefits and drawbacks of each.

My list does spend some time on estate planning. I want my kids to know how money passes to another at death. It is unlikely they will need this anytime soon, but I hope they know there is a process to help.

A financial planner raised me, which gave me certain advantages. Our dinner table conversions were likely different than most.

If you would like a copy of this checklist, please email me at john.mills@lpl.com

Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 707-254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.

Photo: Napa Valley's natural beauty in 96 photos Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic