Napa Common Cents: Don't assume you won't need life insurance

My wife and I attended a dinner party with several other couples a few years ago. The wife of one of the couples cornered me in front of the whole group and asked if her husband should buy life insurance. That couple has several small children, and the husband provides the sole income for the family.
The topic of life insurance caused several arguments in that home and now spilled out onto a dinner party. The husband jokingly said he didn't want life insurance because he wouldn't last a month if his wife got a million dollars at his death.
Another dinner guest stated that if the couple didn't have life insurance, his wife would have to start a GoFundMe campaign to take care of the kids. Some people laughed, and I could tell my friend was tired of the topic; he quickly changed the subject.
Later, my friend approached me and asked if I thought it was a good idea. I told him it was a great idea and asked why he was so hesitant to get life insurance.
We talked through a few scenarios, and I pointed out that term coverage would cost far less than he imagined. His biggest concern was paying the premium for something he was unlikely ever to need.
He eventually relented and bought insurance. I hope he never needs it, but I'm glad he has it.
I have heard many excuses for not wanting life insurance but have yet to hear a good one. Technology has dramatically improved the life insurance experience, and the cost has dropped substantially.
After a positive pregnancy test, the first thing a newly expecting couple should do is buy life insurance.
Buying life insurance begins with getting a quote. Financial planners, insurance salesmen and online insurance businesses can offer a quote. They will also help you buy the right type and amount of insurance.
Once you choose a company to work with, they will order an exam. A nurse or other qualified professional will come to your home or business and take blood and urine samples and vitals.
Once an insurance company deems you a reasonable risk, they will make a final offer for payment. This offer will be based on your health and the insurance you need.
If you agree to that payment, you finish the process by filling out some paperwork and making the initial payment. That's it; you are now insured.
Some people can't qualify for life insurance. Sometimes a medical condition precludes that option. If this is the case, parents still need to plan to ensure dependent needs can be met. You may be surprised what an insurance salesperson can pull from a hat. The worst thing you can do is ignore the problem.
Do not assume you will never need life insurance. You are taking a risk that may cause loved ones to suffer.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 707-254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.