I was at a car dealership when I discovered I was the victim of identity theft. Someone had used my identity to get medical services from a hospital in southern California. It took over 12 months to prove my innocence and fix my credit score. I hoped to leave with a new car; I left empty-handed.

Many people gain knowledge of credit scores the hard way. Too many creditors are eager to offer loans to people who do not understand what they are doing, especially credit card companies.

Credit scores are assigned by three credit rating agencies: Equifax, Experian, and Transunion. These agencies gather financial data on Americans so creditors can assess the likelihood of repayment.

Credit scores range from 300 to 850. Good credit is considered 740 and up. The lower your credit score, the higher interest payment lenders will require. If your credit is bad enough, you won't be able to get a loan.

Having good credit is worth fighting for. The most frequent punishment for lousy credit is paying higher interest rates, but there is more. Bad credit can affect insurance rates, employment opportunities, and access to certain financial products.

Various factors help create a credit score. The bulk of a credit score comes from three areas: payment history, Amounts owed, and length of credit history. These three factors make up about eighty percent of the credit score.

Payment history is easy to understand. If you fail to pay your bills on time, your creditors will report the missed and late payments to the credit rating agencies. Payment history is the most significant factor in calculating your credit score.

The second most significant factor is the amounts owed. If a credit rating agency sees that your debt levels are increasing to a point where your budget might be tight, they will lower your credit score. Even if you have a history of making timely payments, excessive debt makes you a higher risk. You are just one sickness or job loss away from missing a lot of payments.

The third-largest factor in your credit score is your length of history. You will have a lower rating if you are young and have yet to prove yourself to the agencies. I have seen wealthy individuals struggle to get loans simply because they didn't have a history of making payments.

Occasionally I encourage young individuals to apply for a credit card to make a few payments and begin the process of creating history.

Two smaller factors in the credit score are credit mix and new credit. The credit mix is the various types of debt and payments you make. Having tons of credit card debt will hurt more than having the same amount in a home mortgage. The new credit factor has to do with your recent actions. If the agencies see that you rapidly get into further debt, they will lower your credit score.

People need to monitor their credit consistently. I highly recommend using the cell phone app Credit Karma. I can check my credit for free as often as necessary, and I get alerts when my score changes and my credit gets checked.

