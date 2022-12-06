Napa Common Cents: Holiday hobby or business?

Not many would disagree that the holiday season has become too materialistic — too much focus on receiving and not enough on giving.

Ironically gift-giving is a part of what makes the holiday season special. Many people think less of their own needs and look outward to the needs of others.

It is the holiday season that a hobbyist may cross the line from a hobby to a business. Crossing that line may catch the attention of the IRS, and some must be careful.

The holiday season opens the door to all kinds of seasonal self-employment work, and that can bring opportunities for tax deductions. Sometimes those tax deductions can help reduce regular income.

When someone is self-employed or runs a small side business, it opens up a world of deductions unavailable to others. From retirement plans to household deductions, thousands of things become available.

Many hobbyists are unsure if the IRS would count their activities as a business. In general, a business can deduct an expense if the expense is ordinary and necessary for that line of work. That is simple and easy to understand, but the application is more complicated.

The IRS has many rules and factors that help identify whether an activity is a hobby or a business.

Keep reading if you think your hobby can qualify as a deduction-friendly business. No single answer will prove your innocence or guilt, but the following questions will get you started.

— Does the time and effort put into the activity indicate an intention to make a profit? A significant portion of time spent on the activity one could signify that an activity is intended to produce income.

— Do you depend on income from the activity? This is the most telling question. Suppose the money generated is a vital part of the household finances. In that case, this will most likely qualify as a business. If your activity only generates a few bucks a year, but you deduct thousands be ready for an audit.

— Do you have the ability to carry on the activity as a business? Suppose a budding artist buys expensive art equipment and tries to deduct the cost but has little hope of selling their work. In that case, this person will most likely be classified as a hobbyist. Starting a new hobby is not creating a new business.

— Finally, does the activity occasionally make a profit? When an individual only claims losses with no hope of a profit, it's a red flag that a hobbyist is trying to claim for-fun activities as a struggling business.

There are more questions, and the IRS may rule on every situation differently, but you are starting to form the right idea.

The IRS just received a substantial increase in its budget. There will certainly be an increase in audits. Make sure you work with a professional to answer any questions the IRS may have.