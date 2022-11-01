Napa Common Cents: How to ‘harvest’ losses in a down market

The year's end is rapidly approaching; from an investment perspective, 2022 has been a year to forget.

As of the writing of this column, the S&P 500 is down nearly 19% year-to-date. The drop in equities is unusual as corporate earnings are quite good. The potential recession has investors spooked.

When stocks drop, bonds usually provide a needed hedge. That hedge has yet to happen this year; traditional stock-bond diversification hasn't worked as in the past. Inflation is to blame.

As a tool to fight inflation, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Raising rates typically slows down economic growth in the hope of avoiding bubbles and depressions. It usually works, but it does create a problem in the bond market.

When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, the interest newly issued bonds pay also increases; new bonds now pay more than old bonds. Lower-yielding bonds are worth less, so older bonds lose value. When rates rise, bonds drop.

The aggregate bond index is down a little over 15% year-to-date.

I have seen stock markets fall 20% quite often in my career. Twenty percent drops are relatively typical. What is not typical is to have the bond market drop 15% in the same time frame, but that is what has happened this year. Yikes.

So what do we do now? We can harvest losses.

Loss harvesting is one of the best things you can do in down markets. When you lose money on an investment, you can sell that holding which will generate a loss you can then use to lower taxes.

Once you have a realized loss, you can use that loss to reduce gains from other investments. If you don't have enough gains to offset losses, you can use three thousand dollars of the loss to reduce regular income. Unused losses carry forward to future years.

How much you save utilizing loss harvesting depends on your tax bracket.

The IRS does have some rules for loss harvesting. Once you sell an investment, you cannot repurchase it for 30 days. This creates a risk. If the asset you sold increases in value while waiting for 30 days to pass, you miss out on the upside. There are usually ways to hedge this risk by using other investments, but the new investment must be different from the old one; otherwise, you lose the benefit.

Loss harvesting must take place in a non-retirement account. Losses in a retirement account cannot be used to offset gains or regular income.

Loss harvesting is a benefit that does not increase the amount on an investment statement but will reduce the amount of tax you pay on your 1040 at tax time.

Down markets are also a good time to rebalance investments, even if the rebalance doesn't bring the benefits of loss harvesting.