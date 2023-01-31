Napa Common Cents: How you can benefit from the Secure Act 2.0

Change is the only constant, and this is especially true of the laws governing finance in the United States. New rules and changes are frequent. It is essential to pay attention; otherwise, you will be left behind.

Late last year, Washington passed The Secure Act 2.0, which has created many changes in the world of finance. The actual bill is vast, so I won't be able to go into detail on each change as it would make this column a novel. Hopefully, this column will spark an idea you can look into further.

Here are 10 changes that I think will have the most significant impact:

1. Beginning in 2023, the new Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) age has increased to 73 from 72. It will increase to age 75 in 2033.

2. The penalty for missing an RMD will decrease to 25% from 50% and reduce further to 10% if taken in a timely manner after discovery.

3. Catch-up contributions will increase for those older than 50 and, for the first time, will be indexed to inflation.

4. 529 Plans are now eligible to be rolled over to Roth IRAs. This option only applies after the 529 plan has been open for 15 years and annual Roth contribution limits apply. I like this rule change the most. Many people don't utilize 529 plans because they fear paying the penalty if they overcontribute. With the Roth option, that fear is now gone.

5. Individuals with retirement accounts can now access $1,000 early for personal emergencies with no penalty.

6. If you live in a city declared a federal disaster area, you can access $22,000 from a retirement account early, and the 10% penalty is waived. You can also spread the taxation of that distribution over three years and pay it back.

Napa has been declared a federal disaster area several times over the years. Earthquakes, floods, and fires are part of life here. This change is significant for Napans.

7. If you are the victim of domestic abuse, you can access the lesser of 50% of an IRA or $10,000, and the early withdrawal penalty is waived.

8. Employees can self-certify if their situation constitutes a hardship and qualify for penalty waiver in the above cases. The Federal government can still audit to ensure the exceptions apply.

9. A terminally ill individual can take an early distribution from a retirement account, and no penalty will apply.

10. Surviving spouses can elect to be treated as the deceased employee for RMD purposes when inheriting a spouse's work-based retirement account.

I am happy with these changes. I believe they give Americans better options when things go bad.

Before you decide on a course of action, discuss these changes with an accountant or other financial professional.

John Mills is a registered investment advisers and certified financial planner. Reach him at 707-254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.

