In my last column, I shared an experience of when my identity was stolen, which destroyed my credit and took months to fix. I used that story as a launch pad to teach a lesson about why credit scores are important and how they are calculated.

One reader pointed out that it would be helpful to share the process I went through to fix my credit. Here it is.

The first step is to contact the company where the fraud occurred and notify them. Most large companies have efficient fraud departments that are well-versed in stopping more fraud from happening.

Step two is to notify the three credit rating agencies of fraud and place a fraud alert on your social security number.

The three credit rating agencies are Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax. Placing a hold on your credit will stop thieves from using your social security number from being used to open accounts, credit cards, etc.

Placing a hold on your social security number also means YOU won't be able to open an account using your number, so you need to be mindful of when the hold is on.

Potential ID theft is one of the reasons to have some cash tucked away somewhere safe. ID theft often leads to frozen bank accounts and cards.

Step three is to create an FTC report. FTC stands for Federal Trade Commission. The FTC report can be created on the website Identitytheft.gov. There is a massive amount of great advice at Identitytheft.gov.

Step four is to take the FTC report to each credit rating agency with a letter asking for theft on your credit to be deleted. This deletion may take some time and advocacy on your part. Identitytheft.gov also provides sample letters to use.

After submitting the FTC report, you have to monitor your credit score continuously and make sure your credit score returns to good standing. This step of the process can take time. If more than a month passes with no progress, contact the agencies to ensure it happens.

You must remain vigilant, as ID theft can always strike again. Never use your card at a location or website that feels compromising.

My favorite way to monitor my credit is through an app called Credit Karma. This app monitors my credit daily and doesn't ding me for looking. Credit Karma also notifies me if a financial company is looking at my credit. Credit Karma is also free.

Insurance against ID theft is also an option. Some companies offer credit protection, like Lifelock. These companies monitor credit and provide insurance if you suffer financial damages due to identity theft. Some basic homeowners insurance policies also cover some of the costs associated with ID theft.

There is a high probability that you will eventually be the victim of ID theft. The FTC estimates 1.4 million cases of ID theft occur annually, with losses totaling over $10 billion.

Do everything you can to limit those losses.

John Mills is a registered investment advisers and certified financial planner. Reach him at 707-254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.

