As Baby Boomers continue their march to and through retirement, they have some critical decisions to make. One of the first decisions many retirees need to make is where to put their retirement funds.

It was during the Boomer working years many employers stepped away from providing a pension in favor of less expensive defined contribution plans. Defined contribution plans place the investment risk on the employee but also allow for more control.

There are several types of defined contribution plans. The two most people are familiar with are 401(k)s and 403(b)s. These plans are often called employer-sponsored plans.

There are two principal reasons to participate in an employer-sponsored retirement plan. The first is the potential match that an employer may provide. The second is higher contribution limits. Some employer-sponsored plans allow a much higher contribution limit than Traditional or Roth IRAs.

Once retirement arrives, the two benefits of employer plans disappear. Most people don’t contribute to a retirement plan after retirement, and employers stop paying a match.

Without the two main benefits of employer-sponsored plans, the negative aspects now outweigh the good. Most retirees should consider rolling over their employer plans to a Rollover IRA, and here are the reasons why.

The first reason to roll over a 401(k) or other employer plan is better investment selection. Most employer-sponsored retirement plans have limited options. Some plans only allow you to use mutual funds from a single company; others have a small list of 30 to 40 funds on the platform. If your investment options are minimal, the chance of good performance is decreased.

If you decide to roll over your retirement plan, pick a custodian with an extensive investment selection. Don’t choose a custodian that only allows you to use the funds of a single company.

The second reason to roll over an employer-sponsored plan is the fees. Some defined contribution sponsors have low fees, but not all. Many custodians have hidden fees or use mutual funds with very high expense ratios. Rolling over an employer-sponsored plan gives you much more control over your costs.

While deciding where to roll over your retirement funds, be fee-conscious, as not all IRA rollover custodians have lower fees than employer plans.

The last reason to roll over an employer plan is the ease of use. A series of things are much easier to do at an IRA custodian than an employer plan. Taking a distribution, changing a beneficiary, and adjusting tax withholding are some things I find easier to execute at an IRA level.

Like most financial decisions, there are always exceptions and nuances. Occasionally it is better to leave a 401(k) or 403(b) right where it is. Before you rush to roll over your employer-sponsored plan, research potential IRA custodians to ensure the benefits discussed above are available.

Evolution of the 401(k) Evolution of the 401(k) Pre-1978: First, there were CODAs 1978: The Revenue Act of 1978 1980: "Father of the 401(k)" Ted Benna first implements the retirement plan 1981: IRS clarification leads major companies to adopt 401(k) policies 1984-1986: The Tax Reform Acts of 1984 and 1986 1996: The Small Business Job Protection Act of 1996 2001: The Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act 2022: The Securing a Strong Retirement Act is making its way through Congress