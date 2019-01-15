If you’ve ever looked up at a cellphone tower and noticed those long panels or rounded dish-shaped antennas attached to it, chances are you’re looking at the product that a Napa-based company could have supplied.
Known as Alternative Telecom Solutions (ATS), the family-owned consulting business works in the wireless telecommunications industry.
ATS has provided hardware and services to national wireless carriers and the contractors that support them since 2002. Those companies include Verizon, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson and others.
With just 12 employees, the company sometimes seems like it’s part of a David vs. Goliath story. But to business owner Sam Magro and his family, the smaller size has its advantages.
“We have this folksy approach,” towards business, which isn’t exactly how big corporations tend to operate, said Magro.
However, “There are still people out there that appreciate our providing old-fashioned service in a high-tech world,” he said.
To Magro, ATS follows the golden rule: treat others the way you want to be treated.
Magro said his business provides supplies to those national carriers such as equipment racks, panels, cables, cellular antennas or dishes – all the hardware that goes on cell towers.
It also provides distribution services such as how an auto parts store operates, he said. “We buy from manufacturer, we put it in our warehouse and when Verizon or AT&T wants it, they come to our shop and pick it up or we deliver,” said Magro.
ATS has warehouses in Sacramento and Denver, as well as other storage in Nevada, Southern California and Texas. The company services nine states.
It also provides temporary cellular solutions called “hop in a box” for emergency situations likes fires or floods, or even large special events like BottleRock, said Magro.
Magro said business has had good times and also some tough times. After the 2014 earthquake displaced them from their Gordon Building offices, the company had to spend tens of thousands of dollars on temporary office space.
Later, plans to expand their new office at 1553 Second St. in downtown Napa ultimately had to be scaled back.
The telecom industry is also in flux, Magro noted. Larger companies are changing their business models. Some are downsizing or merging. The things that Verizon and AT&T and others need from ATS now may not be the same things those companies need in the future.
“We have to keep changing, shifting (and) look where the opportunities are and get ahead of the game,” he said.
At the same time, he’s determined to create a company worth working for.
Magro said that among other benefits, ATS pays profit sharing and medical insurance for its 12 employees. The company has donated $15,000 to different nonprofits in employees’ names. He once officiated at the wedding of one staffer in Denver.
“That’s the kind of company we run,” said Magro.
Leadership is another key component, said the business owner.
Today, ATS is transitioning its operations to two members of a second generation, Magro’s sons Tony and Will Magro, also of Napa. Eventually Sam Magro will retire, he said.
“I’m bringing up these younger guys and trying to teach them what I know,” Sam Magro said. These days, Magro acts as a sales director and oldest son Tony is chief operating officer.
“I used to change his diapers and now I’m taking direction from him,” Magro said jokingly.
“I never had a plan to be involved,” in the family business said Tony Magro, age 33. But after graduating during the 2008 recession with a degree in in global and international studies from UC Santa Barbara, related jobs were hard to come by.
Around that same time, ATS — then operating from a home office — landed a large contract. Sam Magro invited his son Tony to work for him.
After that, “It just snowballed,” said Tony. “That was 10 years ago.”
Tony said in the next three to five years, “I’d like to have a bigger impact as far as customers and who we’re supporting and expand our reach. The wireless industry has expanded so much. And I’d like to expand with it.”
Not every son wants to work with his father, but Tony said he appreciates the connection.
“He is really amazing in the fact that he is thinking about retirement but he’s so open to change,” Tony said of his father. “It’s really remarkable for someone who has been at one thing for so long.”
His father has “a ton of energy,” said Tony. “He doesn’t give up.”
It’s hard work and change can feel challenging, but “All I have to do is keep my head down and train these people,” said Sam Magro. I’m enthusiastic,” about the future, he said.
For details visit, alternativetelecomsolutions.com.