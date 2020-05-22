Napa County April unemployment numbers break record

Job resources:

Job seekers can find assitance at the following:

CareerPoint NAPA

careerpointnorthbay.org

(707) 253-4134. HireMe@CareerPointNorthBay.org

Weekly Rapid Response Webinar: careerpointnorthbay.org, or zoom.us/webinar/register/4715899124498/WN_EB-4jxqUThiNPlViJPhVmg

Job seekers can also go to the COVID 19 link available on top right of Careerpoint website at careerpointnorthbay.org and click “Impacted Workers”

Employers can contact a Workforce Alliance Business Service Coordinator at (707) 699-1947 or info@workforcealliancenorthbay.org and they will work with you to connect you to resources that can meet your needs.

Employers can also visit the COVID-19 link available on top right of Careerpoint website, careerpointnorthbay.org, and click “Businesses” to learn of programs and services that may be available for you.

There are business consultants available through the SBDC network that can assist local businesses think through business plan changes. Businesses can sign up to meet with an SBDC consultant at: https://nc.ecenterdirect.com/signup