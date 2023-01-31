Napa County biz buzz: Travis Credit Union Foundation to donate $20,000 to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals

FOR THE REGISTER
The Travis Credit Union Foundation will make a $20,000 donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals; UC Davis Children’s Hospital, Merced Valley Children’s Hospital, and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital this year, said a news release.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“I want to send a sincere thanks to more than 1,000 donors who helped raise $10,000 in donations that the Travis Credit Union Foundation will match to support the work of the Children’s Miracle Network,” said Kevin Miller, board chairman of the Travis Credit Union Foundation and CEO and president of the Travis Credit Union.
Donor support for this campaign promotes the Travis Credit Union Foundation’s commitment to building financially empowered communities by empowering our local hospitals to support families with best in class healthcare, said the release.
PHOTOS: Napa's Lighted Art Festival begins
Lighted Art Festival 2
Visitors are seen walking through the art installation Polymery by Taylor Dean Harrison / Building 180 inside Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday during the opening night of the Napa Lighted Art Festival.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 1
The Hands of Time by mammasONica, projected onto First Presbyterian Church, is part of the 2023 Napa Lighted Art Festival.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 3
People walk beneath the art installation Jellies of the Sky by OGE Group, along Napa's Riverfront on Saturday, the opening night of the Napa Lighted Art Festival.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 4
The 2023 Napa Lighted Art Festival includes Seed of Dreams by Martin Taylor / Chromaforms, which is on display at Dwight Murray Plaza on First Street.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 5
Visitors stopped at the China Point overlook to view StarGate by John McCoyp, an exhibit in the Napa Lighted Art Festival that opened on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 6
Visitors on the first night of Napa's Lighted Art Festival stopped to view Luciana Abait's Aqua, which was projected onto the side of the Native Sons of the Golden West building.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 7
Spectators at the Napa Lighted Art Festival's opening night walked through Split Sight, an installation by Cory Barr.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 8
"Heartfullness" by Katy Boynton / Building 180, an exhibit at the Napa Lighted Art Festival, is on view at CIA at Copia in the Oxbow district.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 9
The projected-light artwork Jewellery's Voices by Noemi Prud'homme, a part of the Napa Lighted Art Festival, was displayed on the historic Napa County Courthouse on Saturday night.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 10
People are seen walking near an art installation along the river front entitled "Petalous" by Bill Kennedy / INFLATABILL/ Building 180, which is part of the Lighted Art Festival in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 11
A vendor sells lighted balloons near a piece of art entitled "Seed of Dreams" by Martin Taylor / Chromaforms, which is part of the Lighted Art Festival in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 12
Visitors are seen walking through an art installation in Veterans Park entitled "Polymery" by Taylor Dean Harrison/ Building 180, which is part of the Lighted Art Festival in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 13
Projected art entitled “Hands of Time" by mammasONica, which is part of the Lighted Art Festival, is seen displayed on the First Presbyterian Church in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 14
People are seen walking under an art installation along the river walk entitled"Jellies of the Sky" by OGE Group, which is part of the Lighted Art Festival in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 15
Visitors gather to look at Projected art entitle d"Jewellery's Voices" by Noemi Prud'homme, which is part of the Lighted Art Festival, is seen displayed on the historic courthouse in Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Lighted Art Festival 16
A singer that goes by the name Opus Singer performs in Dwight Murray Plaza in Napa on Saturday as the the Lighted Art Festival kicked off.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa's fifth annual Lighted Art Festival opened with light-projection shows that will be showcased through Jan. 29, and other installations that can be viewed until Feb. 19.
Nick Otto, Register video
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.