Napa County biz buzz: Travis Credit Union Foundation to donate $20,000 to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals

The Travis Credit Union Foundation will make a $20,000 donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals; UC Davis Children’s Hospital, Merced Valley Children’s Hospital, and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital this year, said a news release. 

“I want to send a sincere thanks to more than 1,000 donors who helped raise $10,000 in donations that the Travis Credit Union Foundation will match to support the work of the Children’s Miracle Network,” said Kevin Miller, board chairman of the Travis Credit Union Foundation and CEO and president of the Travis Credit Union.

Donor support for this campaign promotes the Travis Credit Union Foundation’s commitment to building financially empowered communities by empowering our local hospitals to support families with best in class healthcare, said the release. 

Info: tcufund.org

