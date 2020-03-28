Napa County businesses open during statewide shelter-at-home orders
Napa County businesses open during statewide shelter-at-home orders

It's difficult to know what is and isn't open in Napa County during the county and state mandated shelter-at-home order enacted last week in hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Napa Valley Register is compiling a list of businesses that are offering services during this time period. The list will be updated as submissions come in. To submit your business, fill out the form here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/open_for_business_shelter_in_place/

All Star Plumbing

325 Third St, Napa

Offering plumbing repair and drain services 24 hours a day. Senior discounts available. 

Info, 707-226-9502; service@allstarnapa.com

   

Alley Cat Small Animal Hospital

1041 Wine Country Ave., Napa

All necessary and essential services - appointments, procedures, walk-ins, and emergencies. Minimizing human-to-human contact through curbside drop off and pick up for examinations and food/medications. Virtual visits being introduced. We are currently seeing all Alley Cat and California Pet Hospital clients from Alley Cat.

Info,vetncare.com/covid-19-update; 707-224-2525

  

Lemus Insurance Agency

1724 Jefferson St., Napa

Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Insurance services, title transfer and registration renewals, income taxes. Can call our office for accommodations. We can come outside the parking lot so they don’t leave their car.

Info, 707-255-1924

  

Matthews Mattress

Open by appointment only at 1551 Soscol Ave., Napa.

Info, 916-417-8601; matthewsmattress.com

  

Sunshine Foods

1115 Main St., St. Helena

Open 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. daily (Hours subject to change)

All normal services available, plus email orders. For seniors and vulnerable populations, email orders in to Sunshinefoodsmarket@gmail.com with
12-24 hours lead time for pickup/delivery.

Info, 707-963-7070; sunshinefoodsmarket.com.

