It's difficult to know what is and isn't open in Napa County during the county and state mandated shelter-at-home order enacted last week in hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Napa Valley Register is compiling a list of businesses that are offering services during this time period. The list will be updated as submissions come in. To submit your business, fill out the form here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/open_for_business_shelter_in_place/
Napa County businesses open during statewide shelter-at-home orders
All Star Plumbing
325 Third St, Napa
Offering plumbing repair and drain services 24 hours a day. Senior discounts available.
Info, 707-226-9502; service@allstarnapa.com
Alley Cat Small Animal Hospital
1041 Wine Country Ave., Napa
All necessary and essential services - appointments, procedures, walk-ins, and emergencies. Minimizing human-to-human contact through curbside drop off and pick up for examinations and food/medications. Virtual visits being introduced. We are currently seeing all Alley Cat and California Pet Hospital clients from Alley Cat.
Info,vetncare.com/covid-19-update; 707-224-2525
Lemus Insurance Agency
1724 Jefferson St., Napa
Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Insurance services, title transfer and registration renewals, income taxes. Can call our office for accommodations. We can come outside the parking lot so they don’t leave their car.
Info, 707-255-1924
Matthews Mattress
Open by appointment only at 1551 Soscol Ave., Napa.
Info, 916-417-8601; matthewsmattress.com
Sunshine Foods
1115 Main St., St. Helena
Open 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. daily (Hours subject to change)
All normal services available, plus email orders. For seniors and vulnerable populations, email orders in to Sunshinefoodsmarket@gmail.com with
12-24 hours lead time for pickup/delivery.
Info, 707-963-7070; sunshinefoodsmarket.com.
