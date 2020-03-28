It's difficult to know what is and isn't open in Napa County during the county and state mandated shelter-at-home order enacted last week in hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Napa Valley Register is compiling a list of businesses that are offering services during this time period. The list will be updated as submissions come in. To submit your business, fill out the form here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/open_for_business_shelter_in_place/

Napa County businesses open during statewide shelter-at-home orders

All Star Plumbing

325 Third St, Napa

Offering plumbing repair and drain services 24 hours a day. Senior discounts available.

Alley Cat Small Animal Hospital

1041 Wine Country Ave., Napa