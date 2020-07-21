Napa County cleaning companies gear up to help local businesses stay open

He also said he requires employees to take their temperature before starting a job and wipe down all equipment after leaving a job. Ripert requires workers to wear P100 masks, TyVek suits, and gloves. Smith requires workers wear hazmat suits when necessary, but always wear masks and gloves.

“It’s a lot harder to lift up equipment and work in enclosed areas in suits and masks, especially when it’s hot and you’re expected to socially distance. But washing our hands, then putting on our gloves, then our suits, that’s what’s needed to protect ourselves from each other,” said Smith.

Getting used to new practices

Cleaning companies are now beginning to see an uptick after months of diminished activity. Businesses and residents should talk with an owner to learn how long a job may take and what will be involved, experts say.

“A lot of workplaces and second homes have been unoccupied for some time. These buildings may take longer to clean,” said Miranda.

Smith said the pandemic also requires social distancing between clients and cleaning staff such that it is best for clients to be out of a facility or home while cleaning staff are working.