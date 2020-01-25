Napa County ranks as one of the top 10 California counties for small businesses, according to a recent study from SmartAsset.
“The vast majority of businesses in the U.S. are considered small, and starting your own is a significant milestone for any entrepreneur,” said a news release from SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company.
The study measures IRS data, determining the number of small businesses operating in each county, as well as how much income they generate. According to the study, Napa County ranked seventh on the list of the top places in California with the strongest small business presence.
“It’s exciting to hear,” that news, said Mary Cervantes, business services director of the Napa Sonoma Small Business Development Center. She believes this ranking is in part due to the number of supportive services available to the business community.
“You have not only the Napa Sonoma Small Business Development Center, but support from Napa Valley College, the North Bay Workforce Alliance, local Chambers of Commerce and local government,” said Cervantes. “Our focus is on keeping Napa County businesses sustainable because they contribute to our local economy. Their success is our success,” she said.
In the SmartAsset report, California counties were ranked based on three factors: the proportion of people in a county with small business income, how much business income those people reported and the amount of tax a potential resident must pay on their income.
To determine how attractive a region is for small business owners, SmartAsset compared the number of people reporting small business income compared to the total tax-filing population of the region.
Next the company compared the total amount of small business income to the total amount of income reported in each region.
“Small businesses are typically incorporated as pass-through entities, meaning that the businesses’ owners pay income taxes on the company profits rather than the company itself paying income tax,” said the release.
Because of this, income taxes can have a large effect on a small business’s success, said the company.
To determine income tax burdens across counties, SmartAsset used the national median household income. The company then applied relevant deductions and exemptions before calculating federal, state and local income taxes for each location.
These three factors were then indexed and equally weighted to yield the SmartAsset small business index. Places with a higher small business index are better for small business owners.
In Napa County small business returns totaled 25.61 percent. Small business income totaled 14.36 percent. Income taxes totaled $9,031. Napa County’s index number was 51.45.
Marin County secured the top state spot with returns of 43.69 percent and income of 17.3 percent. Marin County’s index number was 74.31.
Each of the 10 counties on the list had the same estimated income tax of $9,031 per year.
Other California counties ranked on the list included: Nevada, Mono, Los Angeles, Orange, Mendocino, Humboldt, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz.